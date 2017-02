the weeknd the hills eminem

In the meantime, Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber isn’t content with her new sentiment either. The pop star, who dated Gomez in the vicinity of 2011 and 2014, was as of late gotten some information about The Weeknd’s music. In answer, Bieber said he doesn’t tune in to his music and called it “wack.” www.theweekndtickets.online As TMZ uncovered to perusers a month ago, the couple is relied upon to be “joined at the hip through Grammy end of the week

https://www.theweeknd.com/