Fans have been speculating about The Weeknd’s new album and we are wondering ourselves! This year is expected to be the year of music weeknd concert toronto kijiji The song was nominated for Best Original Song at the 88th Academy Awards, and was awarded the Grammy for Best R&B Performance at the 58th Annual Grammy Award ceremony. The song also made several “Best-of 2015” lists.

This entry was posted on Sunday, February 5th, 2017 at 4:34 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.